NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow timetable

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais
At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
thecomeback.com
Zach Wilson takes break from social media to focus on season
Taking a page from the book of LeBron James during the playoffs, New York Jets Zach Wilson has deleted all of his social media accounts off his phone in an effort to focus on the upcoming season. When addressing reporters at Jets camp Tuesday about why he’s made the decision...
thecomeback.com
Baker Mayfield dodges questions on Deshaun Watson’s suspension
Following four up and down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers after his former team took a shot at Deshaun Watson despite the looming suspension hanging over his head. With former judge Sue Robinson handing down a six-game suspension on Watson, it...
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State kicker’s bizarre position change
Kickers are stereotypically viewed as the least athletic members of a football team. That’s what makes Ohio State placekicker Blake Seibert’s recent position change to some of football’s more athletic positions so surprising. When the Buckeyes began preseason camp on Thursday morning, it raised some eyebrows when...
thecomeback.com
John Harbaugh makes opinion on Deshaun Watson situation very clear
The AFC North divisional rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns was already fierce, but recent comments from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, of course, was suspended for six games on Monday after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct...
thecomeback.com
Chargers star hilariously trolls Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson
The AFC West is set to be one of the most competitive divisions in all of football, and it looks like the already prominent rivalry between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers may be ready to go to the next level next season. The Broncos’ social media team...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to league’s appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
“The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon,” the NFL said in a memo on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.”. Under the latest collective bargaining agreement, Goodell...
thecomeback.com
Bucs’ running back cites “big genes” for his weight gain
When Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette showed up to camp slightly overweight, it prompted a lot of discussion. Now, Fournette is pushing back. Reportedly, Fournette recorded a weight near 260 pounds in the offseason, then showed up to camp at 245 pounds, well below that but almost 20 pounds heavier than his listed playing weight of 228 pounds. That led to intense discussion of his weight. But speaking about it to media Tuesday, Fournette said that didn’t bother him, and cited his genes for his weight gain.
thecomeback.com
Tyrann Mathieu returns to Saints training camp
The New Orleans Saints received some good news Tuesday night as Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice. Mathieu, who signed with the team in May, missed the first six practices of fall camp due to personal reasons. Mathieu’s return to Saints’ training camp is a shot in the arm the team...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Diontae Johnson’s surprising contract extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers will look extremely different this season after the retirement of long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but they made a move on Thursday that ensures one of their stars will remain in gold and black for the foreseeable future. Reports have emerged that the Steelers have agreed to terms...
thecomeback.com
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to triumphant return of beloved extreme sport
If you’re a fan of contact sports, gigantic dunks, and trampolines, then there’s good news for you. SlamBall – an extreme sport that combined football and basketball with trampolines mixed in – is set to make its triumphant return. SlamBall founder Mason Gordon announced to TMZ...
thecomeback.com
Brian Flores reacts to Miami Dolphins investigation findings
The Miami Dolphins are in the news for all the wrong reasons after it was discovered that the organization has been punished for tampering violations involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in 2019, and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in 2022. One thing that the Dolphins...
thecomeback.com
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl linebacker
It’s rare that notable NFL signings happen in August, but the Dallas Cowboys made a very intriguing addition on Wednesday. The Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal, as first reported by Jon Machota of The Athletic. The team has made the signing official. NFL Network’s...
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers tight end tears ACL
The San Francisco 49ers have had another player go down with a serious injury during training camp. This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball. First reported by Mercury News reporter Cam Inman, scans revealed that tight end Jordan Matthews tore his ACL and will be going on injured reserve. Matthews went down without contact while running a route. Matthews joins defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. as 49ers players who have gotten season ending injuries this training camp.
thecomeback.com
Star player won’t play in NFL Hall of Fame Game
While the NFL Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio typically marks the return of on-field football across the country, it’s not typically a star-studded affair with many of the league’s top stars kept on the sideline while coaches instead evaluate younger players and observe position battles. That...
