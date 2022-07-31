Jake Paul's bout with Hasim Rahman is off after issue with Rahman's weight

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Jake Paul answers questions from the media during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jake Paul’s upcoming bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled.

The fight, which was set to take place next week at Madison Square Garden, was canceled on Saturday night due to an issue with Rahman’s weight.

"First Tommy fumbled and now Hasim Rahman crumbled," Paul wrote on Twitter. "These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans."

instead, though that was called off earlier this month after Paul claimed that Fury "literally went into hiding." Fury, who is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was reportedly because of his ties to alleged mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Rahman, 31, then was going to replace Fury — and . Paul's first five opponents were not boxers, and held a combined 0-1 record when they fought him.

Now, though, the fight is off. When Paul steps into the ring next, and against who, is anybody's guess.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.