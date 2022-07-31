Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope

www.nbc11news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Heat crests Thursday, then storms offer cooling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The heat has been building this week, and we’ll reach the summit of that heat on Thursday afternoon with temperatures as high as 100 degrees for parts of the Grand Valley. This evening is warm. Showers and storms are scant, but the few that...
nbc11news.com
Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health reports that it has detected West Nile Virus in Mesa County mosquito populations for the first time in 2022. The infected mosquitos were collected by the Grand River Mosquito Control District from the Fruita area roughly two weeks ago, between July 18-22. The species of mosquito that tested positive was of the Culex species, which is capable of infecting humans with the virus. An 80-year-old woman in Delta County tested positive for a West Nile Virus infection on Monday.
nbc11news.com
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday afternoon, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a recount for Colorado’s Secretary of State is complete after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters requested a recount. The recount confirmed Pam Anderson is the winner of the Republican primary race for...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating, after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. On July 25, officers were called to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue around 6:00 am. A person called 911 and said there was a man found dead inside the home.
New Castle police chief arrested on felony charges
The chief of police for the New Castle Police Department was arrested on felony charges Friday night.
Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Comments / 0