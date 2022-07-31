Gina Rodriguez Pregnant: 'Jane The Virgin' Star Announces Pregnancy On 38th Birthday

www.ibtimes.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Lisa Rinna Slams ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Not Properly Honoring Her Late Mom: ‘Shame on Everyone’
Not feeling the love. Lisa Rinna didn’t hold back when it came to how she felt Bravo honored — or didn’t honor — her late mother’s death on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I got one episode of grace,” Rinna, 59, wrote via her...
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours
Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo with both daughters: ‘Two under 2’
Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo with both of her daughters for the first time Friday, two months after giving birth to Eloise. In the sweet shot on Instagram, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, smiled in sunglasses while holding Lyla, 1, on one hip. Schwarzenegger held her and...
Tarek El Moussa’s Ex Christina Hall Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy
Warm wishes! Christina Hall has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. While Christina, 39, has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that she knew about it before...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids
Ant Anstead is cherishing time together with all of his kids. On Thursday, the 43-year-old father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram. "Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee, Husband Josh McKee Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: ‘I’m Also Not Pretending Josh Was a Good Husband’
It’s over. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The reality star, 27, has never shied away from getting candid about her rocky relationship with her former high school sweetheart, 29 — and her split announcement is just as honest.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Best Photos With Her and Valeri Bure’s 3 Kids Over the Years
Candace Cameron Bure’s crew! The Fuller House alum has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress became a mom in 1998 when she and the former professional ice hockey player welcomed their daughter, Natasha. The Full House alum got “so much feedback” as a young […]
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
