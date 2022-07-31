ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan for nightly lane restrictions on I-10 near Tempe, Ahwatukee this week

 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead for overnight lane restrictions on east- and westbound Interstate 10 near Broadway Road, and on westbound I-10 between Warner and Elliot roads, beginning the night of Monday, Aug. 1.

Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing to work on the new bridges over I-10 at Broadway Road and 48th Street and make other roadway improvements.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday evening through Thursday morning.

At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street.

The following ramps will be closed:

• The westbound US 60 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to westbound I-10.

• The southbound State Route 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road instead.

• Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Warner and Elliot roads during this time frame as well.

ADOT encourages drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

