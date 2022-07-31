Sully Says: Seven best moments of the Pittman era

katv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
hornfm.com
Horn Top 20 Presented by Altstadt: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks
We move on the #18 in our Horn Top 20 countdown presented by Altstadt and woooooooo pig sooooie!!! Texas fans still remember the whooping Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks gave the Horns last year, en route to the first winning season in Fayetville since 2016. Can the Hogs build off of last year and clinch their first 10-win season in over a decade?
Almost Time for Talking Season to Mercifully End
Sam Pittman's press conference Wednesday first step towards playing football.
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
bestofarkansassports.com
JD Notae’s Final College Assist Helps Hogs Avoid Pay-For-Play Slush Fund
FAYETTEVILLE — In the wild, wild west of today’s NIL world, Arkansas is on the forefront of a unique way for not only athletes to benefit from the new legislation — but also the community in which they live and play. Created by Bryan and Mandy Hunt,...
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat
Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Body found along I-44 in Ottawa County
An investigation is underway after a body was found along I-44 in Ottawa County.
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
SWEPCO clarifies residential solar panel information
On August 3, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) issued a press release to address some misconceptions it has heard from customers regarding the cost and process of installing solar panels on residential homes.
Walmart restructures, around 200 corporate jobs being cut
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Walmart confirmed Wednesday that the company is restructuring several of its departments within the corporate structure which will result in the loss of about 200 jobs in Bentonville and other corporate offices. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better...
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe
Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.
