ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSGEZ_0gzA9TdF00

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River.

Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy

“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him. Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody,” Knudson told the newspaper.

According to KSTP, deputies were first called to the Apple River north of the Highway 35 and 64 bridge around 3:45 p.m. local time.

According to the Star Tribune, the victims and suspect were all tubing down the river when the suspect attacked near the town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson told the newspaper, adding, “It’s a tragic day.”

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released publicly, KSTP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
LIND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida death could be 20th in US caused by Takata air bags

DETROIT — (AP) — A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in a crash last month near Pensacola, Florida. The driver's air bag inflator apparently exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.
PENSACOLA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Abortion opponents were shocked and abortion rights advocates energized by a decisive statewide vote in heavily Republican Kansas this week in favor of protecting abortion access, yet it's not likely to translate into new abortion votes across the U.S. in the November election.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Star Tribune#Kstp#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lightning struck 3,577 times Monday night in Pacific Northwest

Lightning struck 3,577 times on Monday night in the Pacific Northwest, according to data from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The strikes were mostly in central Oregon and northeast Washington. On average, lightning strikes 67,723 times annually in the Pacific Northwest, and the 3,577 strikes on Monday night represent about...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
122K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy