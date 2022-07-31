ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Man dies in crash Saturday morning at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

By From staff reports
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago
wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

One person dead in three-vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Cars
City
Loop, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Accidents
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
KWTX

One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash where one person was killed Tuesday. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
fox44news.com

Lorena recycle trailer involved in vehicle accident

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an accident involving the recycle trailer for the City of Lorena, recycling will be suspended until further notice. The City posted on social media Tuesday night that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the recycle trailer – causing the trailer “to be totaled.”
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Name released of man who died in Saturday crash

The name of a 46-year-old man, who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Highway 6, was released Monday after notification of his family, Waco police announced. Police said James May died of injuries at the scene of the early Saturday crash. The name of the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox44news.com

One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
FRANKLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with putting camera in church restroom

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bull Dog Fire in Falls County 100 percent contained

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Bull Dog Fire is now 100 percent contained, and all firefighting operations have ceased. Texas Forest Service resources have packed up and moved back to their respective staging areas. The Falls County fire was reported to be at 75 acres.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy