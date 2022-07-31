Man dies in crash Saturday morning at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

wacotrib.com
WacoTrib.com
DPS: Fleeing a deputy, Hillsboro man dies in one-car crash near I-35 in Hewitt
A Hillsboro man died in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 in Hewitt on Saturday night after he fled from a McLennan County deputy trying to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Kelton Hubert, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle...
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
fox44news.com
One person dead in three-vehicle accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
KWTX
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash where one person was killed Tuesday. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound...
Waco firefighters respond to late-night fire at dealership
An investigation is underway right now after a two-alarm, late-night fire at a Waco dealership. Waco Fire were called to Barger Allsports late Tuesday night.
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
fox44news.com
Lorena recycle trailer involved in vehicle accident
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an accident involving the recycle trailer for the City of Lorena, recycling will be suspended until further notice. The City posted on social media Tuesday night that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the recycle trailer – causing the trailer “to be totaled.”
WacoTrib.com
Name released of man who died in Saturday crash
The name of a 46-year-old man, who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Highway 6, was released Monday after notification of his family, Waco police announced. Police said James May died of injuries at the scene of the early Saturday crash. The name of the...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
fox44news.com
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
fox44news.com
One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
fox44news.com
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
fox44news.com
Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
fox44news.com
Bull Dog Fire in Falls County 100 percent contained
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Bull Dog Fire is now 100 percent contained, and all firefighting operations have ceased. Texas Forest Service resources have packed up and moved back to their respective staging areas. The Falls County fire was reported to be at 75 acres.
fox44news.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
fox44news.com
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
