Flash flood warning in place for parts of Plumas and Lassen counties

actionnewsnow.com
Fires near Chico homeless camps have city officials and firefighters on high alert
CHICO, Calif. - One fire broke out along a bike path this week and burned dangerously close to homes in the Lassen and East Avenue area. Fires near Chico homeless camps have heightened concerns for city officials and firefighters on. The city hasn't chosen the next site it'll go through...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
FOX Reno
Car plows into NuLeaf Dispensary in North Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Incline Village Substation says the car that crashed into the dispensary was driven by an elderly woman who failed to put her car in park across the street at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center.
mynews4.com
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The first human West Nile Virus infection of 2022 in Butte County has been detected, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). The person who is infected is over the age of 65 years old and is experiencing a severe illness, according to BCPH. BCPH says...
KOLO TV Reno
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: The number of NV Energy customers without power has dropped to 6,312. Power for most of them is expected to be restored by early Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: About 5,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the south end of Spanish Springs and about...
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Slight cooldown for now with mountain t-storms
Thunderstorm activity is occurring in the mountains this evening and a few clouds have moved into the parts of the valley. Temperatures are also slightly cooler for some today, especially those that saw the clouds for most of the day such as chico and Oroville. Otherwise, so far, the only place to reach the century mark was Redding. When it comes to the heat, a heat advisory is still in effect for Modoc County through 11pm this evening. Lows tonight are expected to stay rather warm. Some places could stay in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds trapping some of the heat near the surface.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Man transported to hospital after fight in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight with a woman in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. At about 2:40 p.m., officers received a report of a man and a woman arguing at Skyway and Highway 99. It was reported that...
FOX Reno
16 arrests, 128 citations issued during during joint operation in Washoe County
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 16 people were arrested and 128 citations were issued on Friday as part of an operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in Truckee Meadows area. The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police and Washoe...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
