600 refugees received backpacks full of school supplies

www.kwch.com
Related
WBEC AM
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
KWCH.com
Newton Schools: Skunk situation ‘slowly improving,’ track reopened
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton school district on Wednesday, Aug. 3, provided an update to a stinky situation that’s kept people off the high school track for several days. The district reported progress Wednesday, announcing on its Facebook page that its traps have caught five of the 11...
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Thursday on the outbreaks linked to splash pads at Tanganyika in June 2021. The report highlights the risk of water contamination in splash pads and why it’s important for operators to maintain adequate chlorine levels.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
KWCH.com
Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
KWCH.com
Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence events
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT. Renovations moved along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) -- $6,000 Sign-On Bonus | Legend Senior Living| $23.00 - $26.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140419 | Qualifications: • Current license as LPN (as required by state guidelines). •College CPR certification. •Organized, flexible and self-motivated. Legend Senior Living has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Commission approves pay increase for Sedgwick County detention deputies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to increase starting pay for detention deputies from $19.34 per hour to $23.50. Currently, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports, the jail is staffing one deputy for about 69 to 75 inmates, depending on the shift. The national standard is one deputy for every 30 inmates.
KWCH.com
Unprecedented turnout leads to Election-Day issues in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unprecedented 43 percent of Sedgwick County voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary election. For some voters, that meant longer-than-usual wait times at some polling locations. Short of saying there was a staffing shortage, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the county had an...
KWCH.com
Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
Patrol IDs Kansas man who drowned on river trip in Missouri
SHANNON COUNTY —Authorities recovered the body of a Kansas man who drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita went missing while floating on the Current River at Cave Spring. Authorities located his body just before noon. The Shannon...
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KWCH.com
Wichita man drowns in Missouri
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man drowned Tuesday in Shannon County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Dee Hodges, 48, went missing while floating in the Current River at Cave Spring overnight. His body was located downriver Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KWCH.com
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New developments come Monday night into text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. The city promised the public it would look into harsher punishment for those officers for sending racist texts, but Eyewitness News uncovered information that calls the city’s punishment into question. On...
KWCH.com
Week of July 25: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in entry-level manufacturing. MONDAY: Machine Operator - Entry Level | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $15.00 - $21.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130408 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or equivalent •Experience with 3, 5 & 5 axis machines | Cox Machine Inc. has 21 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
Comments / 0