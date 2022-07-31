ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

PFPD: Thieves Hunt Kia and Hyundai Vehicles in Park Forest

By Gary Kopycinski
enewspf.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
enewspf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enewspf.com

Catalytic Converter Stolen from a Car on Osage

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A catalytic converter and tailpipe were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Osage Street last week. An officer responded to an address on Sauk Trail around 7:30 PM on July 26 to investigate a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle. The complainant told the officer his fiancée owns a Hyundai Sonata. He said it was locked and parked on Osage Street.
PARK FOREST, IL
947wls.com

CPD announces locations of their upcoming weekend DUI Saturation Patrol stops

The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Park Forest, IL
Park Forest, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Pfpd#Hyundai Vehicles#Park Forest Police#Social#Southland
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend

CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
enewspf.com

Two Firearms Recovered: Park Forest Police Reports Through July 25, 2022

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police recovered two firearms in two separate incidents during the week of July 19 to July 25, 2022. Both of these incidents resulted in felony charges against those who allegedly had the weapons. All told, this mid-summer period was a busy week for officers. All incidents from...
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy