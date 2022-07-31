PFPD: Thieves Hunt Kia and Hyundai Vehicles in Park Forest

The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.

