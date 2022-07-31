PFPD: Thieves Hunt Kia and Hyundai Vehicles in Park Forest

enewspf.com
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana Business
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer Geer
fox32chicago.com
New TikTok trend has car thieves using USB cord to start vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - It’s a TikTok trend and challenge that started in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has now spread all over the U.S. — stealing Kia and Hyundai cars by breaking the steering column and using a USB cord to drive away. This past weekend, over a dozen...
enewspf.com
Catalytic Converter Stolen from a Car on Osage
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A catalytic converter and tailpipe were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Osage Street last week. An officer responded to an address on Sauk Trail around 7:30 PM on July 26 to investigate a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle. The complainant told the officer his fiancée owns a Hyundai Sonata. He said it was locked and parked on Osage Street.
947wls.com
CPD announces locations of their upcoming weekend DUI Saturation Patrol stops
The Chicago Police have put out a news release announcing the dates and locations of their DUI saturation patrol stops. This Friday, August 5th, the first DUI saturation patrol will take place on the North Side from 7 PM through 3 AM the next day. The second is on this Saturday, August 6th, from 7 PM to 3 AM the next day on the West Side.
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
The Illinois State Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun Tuesday while trying to pistol-whip someone on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway. The man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago Man Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Street, Killed
The hit-and-run driver remains on the loose.
SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower
'He’s just a wonderful guy. He certainly didn’t deserve this.'
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend
CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say
One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
enewspf.com
Two Firearms Recovered: Park Forest Police Reports Through July 25, 2022
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police recovered two firearms in two separate incidents during the week of July 19 to July 25, 2022. Both of these incidents resulted in felony charges against those who allegedly had the weapons. All told, this mid-summer period was a busy week for officers. All incidents from...
fox32chicago.com
Armed man seeking cash forced 2 victims into their Chicago home, then made them drive to ATM: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of a terrifying armed robbery and home invasion that occurred on the North Side last month. According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached two victims on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 and demanded money.
fox32chicago.com
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
