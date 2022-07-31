Ferguson Construction promotes Mead

www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland
LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney-based commercial cleaning business brings experience and diligence
SIDNEY – A commercial cleaning business recently started serving Sidney, and the owner’s experience and hands-on attitude might just sweep away the competition. Courtney Smith started CMS Commercial Cleaning in September of 2021 after spending 20 years in cleaning jobs, including as a general cleaner, floor care technician, sanitation supervisor, housekeeping supervisor and accounts manager.
Lima News
Health fair to occur in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Family Fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 5 at Old Mill Park High Street Shelter House (by the splash pad) in St. Marys. The fair will feature many health and family services organizations in Auglaize County and will include health education activities.
Lima News
Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs
WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
Lima News
Back-to-school outreach planned
LIMA — Royal Tryb Ministries will hold a back-to-school outreach event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at New Life Christian Ministries, 202 W. Kibby St, Lima. For details, call 419-979-3938.
Lima News
Otterbein to celebrate reopening of space
CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein will host a long-term care grand reopening from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville. The event will celebrate the reopening of Otterbein’s long-term care dining and resident gathering space. RSVP to Katelyn by calling 419-645-7141 or emailing...
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
Lima News
Lima receives loan to offset stormwater improvement costs
LIMA — The City of Lima has received a loan from the state government to help finance stormwater infrastructure improvements completed last summer. The low-interest loan, received through the Ohio Water Development Authority’s Fresh Water Loan Program, will help offset the cost of the Melrose Stormwater improvement project that finished construction last fall. According to a press release from the OWDA, the loan totals $1,003,500 and will be repaid at an interest rate of 2.74% over the next 20 years.
Lima News
Lima Memorial introduces robotic-assisted biopsies
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System recently introduced a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system, which the health system claims will provide patients a more precise and minimally invasive way to perform lung biopsies to detect and treat lung cancer. The Ion endoluminal system “enables physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold 3-D shoots the first Saturday and...
Urbana Citizen
Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday
The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
Lima News
Area schools receive money for safety upgrades
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $47 million in grants would be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses, including several schools in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties. DeWine said 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive up to $50,000 each in grant funding...
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Lima News
Natural gas aggregation to appear on November ballot
LIMA — The Allen County Commissioners have approved a new natural gas aggregation question to be placed on the November ballot. The natural gas aggregation will allow citizens of the unincorporated areas of Allen County to have a group rate for gas. “We passed a resolution to place what...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties
Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Lima News
Van Wert preschool sets open house
VAN WERT — A preschool open house will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at First United Methodist Church’s preschool, located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, Van Wert. Parents can register, tour and meet teachers....
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Benoit, a Grammy-nominated blues singer and songwriter, will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. For details, and to purchase $25 tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/tab-benoit. World’s Longest Yard Sale. Thursday through Sunday. The 127 Corridor Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127,...
wyso.org
UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
