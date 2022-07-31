ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Bull riding and barrel racing help kick off 84th Warren County Farmers’ Fair (PHOTOS)

By Lehighvalleylive.com Staff
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 4

Related
erienewsnow.com

Old Union City Dinor Demolished Under New Beautification Project

In Union City, a long-time landmark is coming down today. The Old Union City Dinor, and an adjacent building have been flagged for demolition, under their new gateway beautification project. The dinor, an old railroad dining car, was originally built in 1926. The Corner Dinor was a robust business for...
UNION CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Barrel Racing#Hot Air Balloon Festival#Rodeo
YourErie

Driver hits horse in Warren County

A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

178 Acre Solar Farm Planned for Lake Lucy Area

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One of the country’s largest utility-scale solar companies has proposed a 178 acre solar farm in northern Clarion County that could be the largest of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Cypress Creek Renewables plans to build a 20 megawatt solar farm in...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, PA
City
Harmony, PA
YourErie

Electricity project between Canada, Erie put on hold

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Economic fears may have claimed a fresh casualty — the proposed Lake Erie Connector project has been suspended. The project would have created a 72-mile direct current line from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada. The plan was to send the current through an underwater cable in Lake Erie. Given the current economic conditions, ITC […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park

Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital

Erie Police are investigating an early morning collision. The car accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector. Both vehicles were heading northbound on the Bayfront when they tried to merge and ended up colliding. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly fled the scene. One woman was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Best Things to Do in St Marys, PA

Do you want to find a great place to buy antiques, visit historic landmarks and churches, or enjoy great brews at local microbreweries?. Sounds like you might need a trip to St Marys. St Marys was founded in 1842 by a group of Bavarian Catholics. It is located in Elk...
SAINT MARYS, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close

Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch

Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy