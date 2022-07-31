Bull riding and barrel racing help kick off 84th Warren County Farmers’ Fair (PHOTOS)

www.lehighvalleylive.com
erienewsnow.com
Old Union City Dinor Demolished Under New Beautification Project
In Union City, a long-time landmark is coming down today. The Old Union City Dinor, and an adjacent building have been flagged for demolition, under their new gateway beautification project. The dinor, an old railroad dining car, was originally built in 1926. The Corner Dinor was a robust business for...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Long Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Paving Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties
INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion Counties starting August 8, 2022. This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching,...
Driver hits horse in Warren County
A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
explore venango
178 Acre Solar Farm Planned for Lake Lucy Area
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One of the country’s largest utility-scale solar companies has proposed a 178 acre solar farm in northern Clarion County that could be the largest of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Cypress Creek Renewables plans to build a 20 megawatt solar farm in...
Electricity project between Canada, Erie put on hold
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Economic fears may have claimed a fresh casualty — the proposed Lake Erie Connector project has been suspended. The project would have created a 72-mile direct current line from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada. The plan was to send the current through an underwater cable in Lake Erie. Given the current economic conditions, ITC […]
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
erienewsnow.com
erienewsnow.com
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
wnynewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
NYSP looking for suspect in Cattaraugus County casino armed robbery
According to police, he left on foot with cash in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional cash.
Former village of Sherman treasurer arrested for alleged theft of thousands
The former treasurer of the Village of Sherman was arrested Thursday for grand larceny in the third degree.
Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital
Erie Police are investigating an early morning collision. The car accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector. Both vehicles were heading northbound on the Bayfront when they tried to merge and ended up colliding. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly fled the scene. One woman was taken to […]
travelnowsmart.com
Best Things to Do in St Marys, PA
Do you want to find a great place to buy antiques, visit historic landmarks and churches, or enjoy great brews at local microbreweries?. Sounds like you might need a trip to St Marys. St Marys was founded in 1842 by a group of Bavarian Catholics. It is located in Elk...
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch
Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected...
