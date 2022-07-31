ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Plan for nightly lane restrictions on I-10 near Tempe, Ahwatukee this week

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead for overnight lane restrictions on east- and westbound Interstate 10 near Broadway Road, and on westbound I-10 between Warner and Elliot roads, beginning the night of Monday, Aug. 1.

Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing to work on the new bridges over I-10 at Broadway Road and 48th Street and make other roadway improvements.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday evening through Thursday morning.

At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street.

The following ramps will be closed:

• The westbound US 60 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to westbound I-10.

• The southbound State Route 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road instead.

• Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Warner and Elliot roads during this time frame as well.

ADOT encourages drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.



 



L.A. Weekly

Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]

94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303

Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe, AZ
