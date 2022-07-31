ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.

Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.

They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said.

"We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."

Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said.

"It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."

