New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go

manchesterinklink.com
Making_Carter_Great_Again
4d ago
They were paying $995 a month. Did they think that would last forever when everything has doubled in price? Thank your buddy Bidumb, he did this to you.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua’s historic Indian Head Bank on Main Street sells for $1.6M, soon to become 22 apartments
NASHUA, NH – Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of Downtown Nashua’s most recognized landmark properties in May. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main Street consists of over 18,000 SF and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in Downtown Nashua.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
manchesterinklink.com
Provencher becomes first ever female Manchester Board of Assessors member
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, Lee Ann Provencher became the first female member of the Manchester Board of Assessors since the board was created in 1905. Provencher began working for the City of Manchester in 1986 in an entry level position and served the city in various roles, working in the Finance Department for seven years as well as serving as the assistant to the Board of Assessors starting in 1994. She has also been a certified appraiser for the past 18 years and holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in business.
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
NHPR
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint designated as ‘Family Resource Center of Quality’ in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH – Waypoint, at 464 Chestnut Street, Manchester, has been designated as a Family Resource Center of Quality (FRC-Q) by the Wellness and Primary Prevention Council of the NH legislature. A private, nonprofit human service agency, Waypoint is the oldest children’s charitable organization in New Hampshire. The agency...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
laconiadailysun.com
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
manchesterinklink.com
Chief Parent set to retire after 33 years with MFD
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted with regret the upcoming retirement of Manchester Fire Department Chief Andre “Andy” Parent. Parent has been a firefighter for nearly 36 years, with 33 of those years coming in Manchester following a short stint...
Comments / 8