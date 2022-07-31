Local police department hosts Stuff the Cruiser event

www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested for Fairgrounds truck theft
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a truck from the Neshoba County Fairgrounds that is connected to multiple burglaries with further charges potentially pending, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Braden Robert Townsend, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony taking...
WTOK-TV
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
WTOK-TV
Public voices concerns during Meridian school bond issue meeting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted a final community meeting Tuesday night aimed at informing eligible voters about the $34 million special bond election set for next week. There are mixed reactions to the school district’s plans. “The main thing is the safety features. I...
WTOK-TV
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in Winston County shooting turns himself in
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Winston County shooting turns himself in Monday morning. 30-year-old Darius Devonte Johnson was taken into custody at the Louisville police department. Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened Sunday night on Hillcrest Circle. He believes Johnson...
WTOK-TV
Quiet start to back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday starts off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget the umbrella.
WTOK-TV
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So, they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth like never before.
breezynews.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
WTOK-TV
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 6501 Old Highway 80 West, where a suspect allegedly stole some drinks and pulled a knife when confronted by a clerk. MPD said officers were...
WDAM-TV
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning. Dean is being charged with...
WTOK-TV
Storm damage continues to affect Clarkdale Attendance Center
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students will return to school this week for a new year, however, damage caused by storms last school year remains. “We will get through this. It’s just a time-consuming effort,” Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said. Inspections of a damaged Clarkdale...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County gets grant to help replace bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $334,270 grant to assist the Choctaw County Commission in replacing a bridge that was closed after being damaged by a flood in 2022. The Community Development Block Grant urgent need funds will restore access to the Lake Lavada neighborhood near...
WTOK-TV
Council amends budget, transfers $180K to public works
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved a $180,000 budget amendment for this fiscal year. The money came from unused salaries and has gone into the general fund. Council members voted to use the money for gas expenses for city equipment. Public Works Director David Hodge said...
WLBT
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
WTOK-TV
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say they have been working with federal authorities to make several arrests, including three murder suspects. They say SanMarco Houston, Kendarius Stribling and Kedarius Ruffin are all charged with drive-by shooting and murder in the death of Jahtarreon Fulgham. The shooting took place on...
breezynews.com
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
