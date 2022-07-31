ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno Police officer killed in bicycle crash remembered for his passion for the job

By Anthony Galaviz
 4 days ago

A bicyclist killed Saturday morning after colliding with a vehicle in the mountains near Shaver Lake was identified as Fresno Police officer Steven Hunt.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Gerardo Rodriguez said the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. as Hunt was riding east on McKinley Grove Road, west of Wishon Campground at an unknown speed.

CHP said Hunt collided with a black Toyota Tacoma after taking a right-hand curve and veering from the eastbound to the westbound lanes and into the path of the truck, which was traveling west and going 15 to 20 mph.

Hunt, 59, from Clovis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tacoma driver, a 54-year-old from Lemoore, was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been involved, Rodriguez said.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama issued a statement Saturday night.

“It is with great sadness that I announce we have lost a member of our Fresno Police family. Earlier today, Officer Steve Hunt was tragically killed in an accident while riding his bicycle near Shaver Lake. Steve has been a member of the Fresno Police Department since 1989. He was more than just another officer in a uniform. He was a passionate member of our law enforcement family,” Balderrama wrote.

Police said Hunt was a current Fresno Police Officers Association board member and active in the association for majority of his career. He’d been on the force since 1989 and dressed as Santa for every annual Christmas party.

Lavacuna85
4d ago

A great man that served his community faithfully is gone. He will be missed but not forgotten. Thanks to his parents for raising such a fine young man!!

