Lindsey (Witthauer) Vogel
Lindsey Vogel (Witthauer) of Jamestown passed away Sunday July 31, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown. In...
MacKenzie Gerszewski
Vigil Service – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. James Basilica. Mass of Christian Burial – 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown. Burial – Calvary Cemetery, Jamestown.
Hospice Memorial & Tree Planting Set for Aug. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center Hospice is hosting a Memorial Service on Tuesday, August 9th at Fort Seward in Jamestown. The memorial is set for 6:30 p.m. This service is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. JRMC Hospice will also be planting a tree in loving memory.
Maynard Helgaas
Maynard Duane Helgaas, 87, of West Fargo, North Dakota and former longtime resident of Jamestown, North Dakota passed away on August 2 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. Dad was born on the family farm on December 13, 1934 to Adolph and Mildred Helgaas in Fertile, Minnesota. His birth certificate...
Leslie A. Sullivan
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home. Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.
Armed Standoff with Individual in Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown. Jamestown Police, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning at around 10 AM. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th St. NW.
Buffalo Bridges Hears Caseload and Program Updates
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone heard the latest regarding Child Protection Services caseloads and program updates. Child Protection Supervisor Libby Wynne says the caseloads during the summer are generally low for the zone. Wynne says right now in Valley City and Jamestown, there are...
Victory Lutheran Church Sets Vacation Bible School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church is returning their Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug. 15-18. Conan Hirsch is the Youth Minister at Victory Lutheran Church. Hirsch says VBS is open to all toilet trained 3 year olds to sixth grade. Students pre-K through Kindergarten will join from 6:30...
Swedlund Resigning from Jamestown Tourism, Search Begins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund tendered his resignation to the Tourism Board of Directors during a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3. Swedlund was hired as the Executive Director in January 2013. “When I arrived in Jamestown, it was the giants of this community that...
Kids Raise Money For Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) A few kids took the bull by the horns in an effort to help ensure the future history of the Barnes County Historical Society by raising money. Three enterprising youngsters set up a lemonade stand in front of the Barnes County Museum on August 3rd in...
Emergency Utility Repairs in SW Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown is reporting emergency utility repairs that will take place all day Tuesday, Aug. 2. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th ST SW, between 11th Ave SW through 14th Ave SW. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished or approximately 5:00 P.M.
Stutsman County Commission Discusses ARPA Funding
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission met in a special session Tuesday, Aug. 2 regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be allocated to different projects. Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge stated the county has approximately $4.02 million to spend and have already allocated roughly $310,101...
Jamestown West Business Loop Construction Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – Substantial concrete and pavement improvements are being conducted along Mill Hill and the West Business Loop in Jamestown. Jamestown Engineering Tech Tyler Michel reports that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, traffic control will be switching lanes on the project. “All lanes will be ground to a...
City County Health District COVID-19 & Vaccine Updates
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City-County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said those testing for COVID-19 continues to decline across the state and in the area. She continues to encourage people to get a free COVID-19 home test kits available at their office and other locations in Barnes County.
Successful Hiring at CHI Mercy Hospital Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI) – The following is a news release from CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. “With the introduction of COVID-19 back in 2020, we saw an overwhelming need for health care workers on a national and global scale. With the significant rise in critical patients we watched staff- burnout plague healthcare organizations. We have also been and continue to experience a nationwide nursing shortage, where the demand for nurses will surpass the supply colleges and universities are able to provide. All of these factors combined have put healthcare systems at risk and patient populations potentially in harm’s way.
Stutsman County Hears Primary Election Expense Report
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission received the Primary Election expense report Tuesday afternoon. Stutsman County Auditor and COO Jessica Alonge reports they had 9 total precincts reporting and two polling locations with more 1,741 ballots counted. 175 ballots were absentee in the June Primary for Stutsman County.
Fasting Cholesterol Screening August 9th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- City-County Health District (CCHD) and CHI Mercy Health (hospital) will hold a fasting community cholesterol screening Tuesday, August 9th, from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. It will be held at CCHD, located at 415 2nd Ave. NE, Ste. 101. This test will include your total cholesterol, HDL/LDL cholesterol, plus your blood glucose and triglycerides. The cost for the cholesterol (total lipid profile) screening is $35.
Valley City Mayor Issues Block Party Proclamation
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Get to know your neighbors by hosting or attending a Block Party in Valley City. Hosting a Block Party is one way to make your neighborhood safer by getting to know who lives next to you. On The Move spokeswoman Emma Tufte encourages people...
