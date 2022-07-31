A Smooth Operator, James Bradberry is Exactly What the Eagles Need at CB2

One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.

