Trevon, Stefon Diggs share words from separate camps

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
OBJ still up for grabs, Rams, Chiefs likely landing spots | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Odell Beckham Jr is still on the market, and after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, it looking most likely that he'll return to the Rams. But there are other teams looking to make a play for the WR, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and the Green Bay Packers. Nick Wright decides which team is most likely to land OBJ.
Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY
A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
Dolphins lose first-round pick, owner suspended for Tom Brady tampering
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019...
Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais
At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh swats away criticism of first-round pick Kyle Hamilton: ‘He’s going to be very versatile’
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was baffled by one line of criticism he saw coming out of the team’s Saturday evening practice at M&T Bank Stadium. First-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton could not stay with rookie free agent Bailey Gaither during a one-on-one coverage drill, a lapse that drew plenty of attention as fans and analysts dissected the most widely watched practice of training camp. ...
Who is the best non-QB in NFL history?
When discussing all-time football greats, focus is typically given to quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and others. There are a number of candidates for that title, and on Wednesday's "Undisputed," NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said he kept going "back and forth" between Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor.
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends
I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?
The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
