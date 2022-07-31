ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park

By Hannah Falcon
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at Douglass Park Saturday around 8 p.m.

Not much information is available at the time of publication. ABC 17 crews on the scene saw around 10 police cars.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers were laid down near the basketball court.

Witnesses told ABC 17 crews they heard between 10 to 15 shots fired.

A Columbia Police Officer confirmed shots were fired. We reached out to the Columbia Police Department for more information but have yet to hear back from them.

At this time we are unaware of any suspects or victims. Police cleared the scene at around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

The post Columbia Police investigating shooting at Douglass Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Silent
4d ago

Maybe at some point our do nothing mayor will take action on all the shootings and crime.

Reply
6
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

