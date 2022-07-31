Juvenile found guilty in 2021 Eunice murder

EUNICE, LA- A juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed for a shooting that took place in Eunice on June 16, 2021.

On Friday, after several testimonies given in front of Eunice City Judge, Terry Hoychick; the juvenile was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and the illegal carrying of a firearm.

The defendant,14-years-old at the time of the shooting, was arrested by Eunice Police for murdering Reed and wounding another adult officials said.

The juvenile was sentenced to juvenile life by Judge Hoychick after the verdict was read.

"The state presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intentionally killed the victim, Donavon Reed," said District Attorney Chad Pitre." My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Reed and hopefully this verdict will bring some amount of closure to them."