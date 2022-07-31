SAFE'S Family Day at the Park

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In its fifth annual holding of the conference, Sealaska Heritage Institute said it will be the largest cultural conference they have organized. The theme is "Haa Ḵusteeyí Yatsáakw: Our Way of Life Persists." SHI said the goal of the conference is to provide a deep understanding of culturally responsive, place-based education and to equip educators and school administrators with the skills needed to reach all students, especially those who have been historically underserved, disenfranchised and marginalized.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO