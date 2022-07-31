SAFE'S Family Day at the Park

www.kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida to hold congregate meals for Juneau tribal citizen Elders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program will hold a luncheon on Aug. 4 and Aug. 25. Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program is inviting tribal citizen Elders in Juneau to a social lunch on both days at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The lunches will...
District: Construction shutters 2 Juneau school campuses until mid-month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Montana Creek Master Plan to be presented next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As part of a process that began in 2021 to determine what improvements would benefit users of Montana Creek, a presentation will be held on August 10 to present the plan. The master plan process began last August with a community-wide survey and continued with stakeholder...
Conference on Culturally Responsive Education to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In its fifth annual holding of the conference, Sealaska Heritage Institute said it will be the largest cultural conference they have organized. The theme is "Haa Ḵusteeyí Yatsáakw: Our Way of Life Persists." SHI said the goal of the conference is to provide a deep understanding of culturally responsive, place-based education and to equip educators and school administrators with the skills needed to reach all students, especially those who have been historically underserved, disenfranchised and marginalized.
Jager completes international professional 'Fire Marshal' designation process
Chantilly, Virginia (KINY) - Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Fire Marshal” on an international level. The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Fire Marshal Jager becomes one of only 228 such...
NOTN 8-2 AM
Capital City Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday morning in Juneau. The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau on Monday. Juneau’s 14th annual National Night Out is tonight,...
CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...
Juneau Assembly approves changes to taxi rates and fees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly approved changes to fees and rates for taxi services during their regular meeting Monday. The change falls under the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Class A endorsement, which covers taxi rates and fees. The flag drop rate increased from $3.40 to $4.00 and the mileage rate...
RWB holds first meeting in Juneau Sunday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Team RWB, 'Red, White and Blue' held their first Juneau meeting to brainstorm future ideas for veterans to enjoy. Paul Everitt and Mary Synk are starting an RWB group in Juneau. They moved to Juneau this year from Florida, although Everitt said he had worked in...
Doctoral student in Alaska Native Studies wins Judson Brown scholarship
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute has chosen a Ph.D. student with a focus on Alaska Native sovereignty as the recipient of its 2021 Judson L. Brown Leadership Award. The honor was given to Tlingit scholar Breylan Náajeyistláa Martin, who holds a master’s degree from Brown University and is...
Barr: CBJ contract talks with firefighters' union at an impasse
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau is at an impasse in contract negotiations with IAFF, the firefighters' union in Juneau. Deputy City Manager Robert spoke about the process to News of the North, saying discussions with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4303, representing the professional firefighters of Alaska's Capital City, are at an impasse.
GCLL Majors Fall in State Series to Abbott-O-Rabbitt
The Gastineau Channel Little League Majors Baseball All Stars represented Juneau well in their best-of-five state championship series loss to Anchorage's Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League on Sitka's Moller Field. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With two runners on base in their last at bat and trailing 2-0 in the final game of...
Teamsters Local 959 Alascom workers reach deal on AT&T contract, avoid strike
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Teamsters Local 959, representing 175 tower climbers, technicians, and other Alascom telecommunications workers, has reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract following months of negotiations. According to a press release, the deal includes significant wage increases, a 27 percent reduction in the monthly rate...
Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
Update: Authorities investigating Tuesday morning fire involving 5 cars
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A fire involving five cars occurred Tuesday morning in the Juneau Valley, an investigation by Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Police is underway. On Tuesday morning at about 5 am, CCFR received a report of a vehicle fire on Alpine Street in the parking...
Tax abatement for new housing development comes before CBJ Finance Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau held an Assembly Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday night. One of the items discussed was expanding tax abatement for new housing development. In a memo to the committee from CBJ Finance Director Jeff Rogers, he related that a motion was...
After sporadic dumps of rain, Juneau could get a 2-day break in the weather
A weather system passing over Juneau today is causing irregular dumps of rain. “The airport had over .4 inch in one hour. So that’s really, really heavy for precipitation rates,” said senior forecaster Nicole Ferrin with the National Weather Service. She said she’s been tracking a low pressure...
