Mets beat Marlins 4-0 for 5th straight win
MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-0.
Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders, who won their fifth straight.
The 35-year-old Carrasco walked two and struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings. He became the eighth Venezuelan pitcher to reach 100 major league wins.
The Marlins lost their sixth in a row at home. They have not homered at home since July 5 — a stretch of 11 games.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0