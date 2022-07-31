ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Cause determined for Moose Fire

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wkZI_0gzA4SMD00

SALMON, Idaho - July 30, 2022 — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations has determined the Moose Fire to be human caused.

The specific cause and events leading up to the fire are still under investigation, and further information will be available as the inquiry unfolds.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest would like to remind forest visitors to be careful with all potential sources of wildfire ignition during this period of hot, dry conditions.

Be mindful of parking vehicles in flammable vegetation and use and disposal of cigarettes.  Take care to secure items on trailers and truck beds, including chains and other metal objects.  Always ensure to drown and thoroughly stir campfires, where allowed during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, prior to your departure.

With everyone’s cooperation, we can get through the remainder of this challenging season without further incident.

The post Cause determined for Moose Fire appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 16

Monica Marsing
4d ago

90 percent of our fires are lightning caused. I do hope they find who caused this one. The other two fires here were caused by lighting.

Reply(12)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Salmon, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Salmon, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Stage 1 Fire Restrictions#Moose Fire#Local News 8
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy