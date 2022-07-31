Concord Woman Arrested in Suspected Fatal DUI Crash in Walnut Creek

eastcountytoday.net
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Richmond officer charged with assault was featured in department community video
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police officer Eric Smith Jr. was charged with a felony count of assault and was terminated by the Richmond Police Department for striking a citizen multiple times with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Before his termination, Smith Jr. was featured in a video by […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver narrowly gets killed in Piedmont road-rage shooting
PIEDMONT, Calif. - A driver almost got killed Tuesday morning in Piedmont after someone in an Alfa Romeo opened fire on him during a road-rage shooting, police said. Witnesses who wished to withhold their identities told KTVU they heard numerous shots near Oakland and Olive avenues at about 7 a.m.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
Pedestrian killed in I-80 collision
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision on Interstate 80 near W Texas Street Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck twice around 1:50 a.m. They were hit in an I-80 eastbound lane then tossed into a westbound lane. CHP said drivers in both vehicles cooperated and that drugs […]
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
Woman dies after shooting at Natomas gas station
SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Vallejo police investigating armed robbery
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
