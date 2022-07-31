Concord Woman Arrested in Suspected Fatal DUI Crash in Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO