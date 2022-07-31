Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory, Retains United States Title at WWE SummerSlam 2022

bleacherreport.com
Player Questions Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Status
The 21-time Grand Slam champion cannot enter the United Satetes as of now due to his vaccination status.
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal; Remains Unvaccinated
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 National Bank Open in Montreal, which begins Monday. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which makes him ineligible to compete in tournaments in Canada or the United States based on the countries' guidelines. The season's final major, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to get...
