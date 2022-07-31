Tamara Walcott Sets World Powerlifting Record with 639-Pound Deadlift at Competition

bleacherreport.com
Bleacher Report
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Bryson DeChambeau Compares PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf to Competing Pizza Shops
In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via David Scott of the New York Post), DeChambeau attempted to use a metaphor for the dynamic between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour:. "It's so weird, because it’s like — let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"
Big Ten Reportedly 'No Longer as Interested' in Adding Oregon, More Pac-12 Schools
The Big Ten was reportedly "evaluating the worthiness" of adding a quartet of Pac-12 teams (Oregon, Cal, Stanford and Washington) into the conference, but Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that interest has since cooled down:. "After the anxiety caused last week regarding further Big Ten expansion, industry sources have...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
WWE's Logan Paul Says He Hopes to Make Return to Boxing in December
Logan Paul has embarked on a career in WWE, but the YouTube star has designs on returning to boxing as well. Appearing Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show with fellow WWE personality Pat McAfee, Paul revealed he is working toward taking part in a boxing match in December:. Paul declined...
6 College Football Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2022 Season
Rarely are fans more optimistic about their favorite team than at the start of a new college football season. There's a path to a conference title, and hey, a national championship may even feel attainable. Those confident thoughts can disappear quickly, though. Rough schedules, poor performance and straight-up bad luck...
Adrien Broner Wants Floyd Mayweather Fight; Says They Could Earn $100M
Adrien Broner is looking to score a huge payday by challenging Floyd Mayweather Jr. to an exhibition bout. Appearing on CIGARTALK (h/t TMZ Sports), Broner said the match would earn both fighters $100 million and laid out the reasons why. "We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole...
WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Rings Bell After Completing Cancer Treatment
WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan completed his treatment for prostate cancer on Tuesday. In celebration of finishing his 39th and final radiation treatment, Duggan thanked those who have helped him along the way and rang the bell:. The 68-year-old pro wrestling legend first announced in October 2021 that...
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal; Remains Unvaccinated
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 National Bank Open in Montreal, which begins Monday. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which makes him ineligible to compete in tournaments in Canada or the United States based on the countries' guidelines. The season's final major, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to get...
Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself completely exhausted, physically and mentally, after playing a pair of tiebreakers across nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon at the Citi Open on Thursday. “Everything,” the second-seeded Raducanu said afterward, “was tired.” Still, she managed to reach her second quarterfinal of the season by edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) with the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), getting done just before a thunderstorm hit the area, suspending later matches at the hard-court tournament for the day. “It’s flooding pretty bad,” Raducanu said during her post-match news conference. “You could probably find a mermaid or something.”
