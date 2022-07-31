Tamara Walcott Sets World Powerlifting Record with 639-Pound Deadlift at Competition

In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via David Scott of the New York Post), DeChambeau attempted to use a metaphor for the dynamic between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour:. "It's so weird, because it’s like — let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO