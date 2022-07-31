Aaron Donald 'Probably' Wouldn't Have Returned If Sean McVay Wasn't Rams' Head Coach

bleacherreport.com
Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll
Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
Report: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as Tendonitis; Rams Not Concerned
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is experiencing "bad tendonitis" in his right elbow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Rams don't believe at this time this will be a long-term concern:. The 2014 Pro Bowler proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the...
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown's Arrest: 'He's Got to Be Better'
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the arrest of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and told reporters, "Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward." On Wednesday KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports reported Brown was arrested on criminal speeding...
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Ranking the Bears Wide Receiver Battle After Week 1
Analysis: Some names might surprise but here's how the long list of refugee receivers looks after a week of Bears practices in the eyes of one viewer witnessing the daily battles.
Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
Patriots' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The New England Patriots have one of the most fascinating rosters to track from a fantasy football perspective. New England has a second-year quarterback, a dynamic one-two punch at running back, an improved wide receiver group and a touchdown machine at tight end. The challenge for fantasy managers is to...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Not Expected to Play in Preseason Games Ahead of 2022 Season
As the Dallas Cowboys attempt to keep Ezekiel Elliott healthy during the 2022 season, he is not expected to suit up during any of the team's three preseason games. "I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers)."
49ers' Deebo Samuel Disputes Rumors He Wasn't Happy with 'Wide Back' Role
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who just inked a three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million, denied reports that his previous trade request was due to displeasure over the team using him as both a wideout and running back (wide back). "That’s false," Samuel told reporters Tuesday.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Thinks He'll Play Long Enough to Reach 10,000 Rushing Yards
After receiving a vote of confidence from Jerry Jones earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has laid out a plan for the rest of his career. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Elliott said that his goal is to reach 10,000 rushing yards and help the Cowboys win a championship.
Eagles' A.J. Brown on Titans Trade: 'They Just Kind of Blamed Me For It'
A.J. Brown isn't happy with how the Tennessee Titans handled things after trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles in April. Speaking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Brown made it clear he wasn't upset about the trade "because it's a business," but he "didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it."
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dolphins Ironically Sabotage QB Plans
Well, the NFL news starts comin' and it don't stop comin.' Fed to the rules and teams hit the ground runnin.'. Actual training camp reports have taken a backseat to the news of Deshaun Watson's suspension and Stephen Ross' tampering over the last two days. While those storylines dominated headlines,...
