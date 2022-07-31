Aaron Donald 'Probably' Wouldn't Have Returned If Sean McVay Wasn't Rams' Head Coach

As the Dallas Cowboys attempt to keep Ezekiel Elliott healthy during the 2022 season, he is not expected to suit up during any of the team's three preseason games. "I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers)."

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO