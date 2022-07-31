MLB Trade Rumors: Frankie Montas Interests Cardinals amid Yankees Buzz

bleacherreport.com
Bleacher Report
Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
Bleacher Report
Cardinals, Cubs to Play 2-Game Series in London During 2023 MLB Season
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will compete in London, England for a two-game series in 2023, MLB announced Thursday:. It’s official. The <a href="https://twitter.com/Cardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cardinals</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs</a> are heading to London for a two-game series June 24-25! 🇬🇧<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonStadium</a> will host this epic rivalry as part of MLB World Tour: London Series 2023<br><br>Who will we see there?👇<br><br>Sign up for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonSeries</a> pre-sale tickets <a href="https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2">https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2</a> <a href="https://t.co/WeiLjWx2XA">pic.twitter.com/WeiLjWx2XA</a>
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Bleacher Report
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Undecided on Retirement: 'I Don't Feel Well Right Now'
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera's career in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down, and the Detroit Tigers veteran is unsure if he'll return for the 2023 season or retire. Cabrera intends to meet with his agent, Tigers general manager Al Avila and others before making a decision about...
McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres 7-3 Thursday to avoid a five-game sweep. The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Josh Bell over from Washington on Tuesday. The Padres won that game 9-1 as fellow newcomer Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres. Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases. Bell singled in Soto and eventually scored on Austin Nola’s single. Soto doubled with two outs in the seventh and was stranded.
Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport. Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well. Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Bleacher Report
Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Decide Not to Trade Former Cy Young Winner at Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly decided against dealing veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals have chosen to keep him. In 17 starts this season, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: World Series Champ Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA'd After Eric Hosmer Trade
The Boston Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown's Arrest: 'He's Got to Be Better'
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the arrest of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and told reporters, "Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward." On Wednesday KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports reported Brown was arrested on criminal speeding...
Bleacher Report
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
Bleacher Report
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Players Frustrated Front Office Did Nothing to Fix 'Glaring Holes'
Boston Red Sox players are reportedly unhappy with the moves the front office has made leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. According to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, there is frustration within the locker room that nothing has been done to address the team's "glaring" and "obvious holes."
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Were Finalist for Juan Soto, Made 'Solid Effort'
The Los Angeles Dodgers "made a solid effort" to land star outfielder Juan Soto before the Washington Nationals eventually dealt the two-time All-Star to the San Diego Padres prior to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers were finalists for Juan Soto....
Bleacher Report
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals Have Improved Offers to Nationals
Teams looking to acquire Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday's deadline have one more day to up the ante, and the three presumed finalists reportedly did just that. According to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres "all improved...
