In US, Abortion Laws Differ Across the Street

Lucindy Fleenor
4d ago
do not need abortions in Virginia, these are murderers. who wants one in their neighborhood? nobody and close to the casino,?
2
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
WSLS
Southwest Virginia husband and wife realtor team sentenced for fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A Wise County husband and wife were sentenced for wire fraud while working together as a realtor team in Southwest Virginia, according to the Department of Justice. The couple, Jessee DeLoach and Natasha DeLoach, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2022, and on Friday,...
NRVNews
A Wild Day From Wise to Washington
Serving as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has meant putting a lot of miles on my car. Getting around the 29 jurisdictions in the district’s current boundaries as well as to Washington, D.C., requires frequent travel here and there. Even so, the driving I did...
Augusta Free Press
Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia grows by 175 acres
The Cedars Natural Area Preserve is growing – by 175 acres to be exact. The Lee County preserve along the Powell River is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. With the additional acreage, The Cedars, is now 2,265 acres. It is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area reserves. The statewide program protects habitats for rare plants and animals and is managed by the natural heritage program in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Mayor Considers Libel Lawsuit Against Opponent
Washington County Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy, who is running for re-election in Thursday’s County Mayoral race is considering filing a lawsuit against his challenger James Reeves. Mayor Grandy denies an accusation from Reeves who says Grandy supports beer sales at the Appalachian Fair. Grandy says in a release he has nothing to do with beer permits or applications. Grandy says he has never been involved in trying to bring alcohol sales to the Appy Fairgrounds and would have never offered his support for it. Mayor Grandy ends the statement by saying Reeves is making it up to deceive evangelical Christians into voting for Reeves. Grandy is considering a libel lawsuit in consultation with his attorney.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center
Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wcyb.com
Project Lifesaver service coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A program that bridges the gap between first responders and the community is coming to Bristol, Virginia. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer's, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Hilltop luxurious home in Washington County, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Landon Morrison, showcases this unique and beautiful home just coming on the market in Washington County near Johnson City!. For more information call 423-430-2257 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
wcyb.com
Woman must serve 4 years in prison following murder of man in Washington County, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Washington County, Virginia, must serve 4 years in prison. Heather Jones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 6 years suspended, according to the Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Terry Dwayne Linebaugh...
wcyb.com
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
Kingsport Times-News
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Sets Fire To Own Home, With Fiance’ Inside
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man found wandering outside his smoldering apartment, charging him with starting the fires himself. 56 year old Keith T. Duncan allegedly was seen setting multiple small fires inside his apartment with his fiance’ inside. Police detained Duncan while questioning neighbors who called police with reports of an intoxicated male setting fires. Duncan is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention on a 50 thousand dollar bond facing charges of Aggravated Arson. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished the fires after finding burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels.
cardinalnews.org
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
