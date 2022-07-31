Police investigate shooting at Hampton parking lot that left 2 men injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. A community activist is speaking out after a double shooting that happened this weekend in Hampton and sent two men to a hospital.

Broken glass shattered in what neighbors say is a peaceful neighborhood, but Saturday police responded to Grouper Loop for a double shooting.

"It's not something that just started, it's just getting worst now because it wasn't addressed properly," said Terry Riddick a community activist.

Police say the two men were standing in a parking lot when they were shot by someone in a passing car.

"It's very alarming! We've addressed these issues for years and there seem not to be any type of solution that the city is offering" said Riddick.

Earlier this year Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck met with other mayors, and city and county managers from across Hampton roads in an effort to reduce local gun violence. The recent activity led folks like Terry Riddick, the President of Best Kept Secret of Stop the Violence Team to help combat gun violence in the community.

"People are actually struggling, and when your community is struggling therefore crime intends to be higher in that area," said Riddick.

According to city officials from January 1 through July 11 of this year, 46 shootings have taken place in Hampton. Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with a man who lives across the street from Grouper Loop who tells me seeing the heavy police presence outside his door was a huge shock.

"We need to get with the grass root organizations the people that's on the ground that's going to make a difference, that's what we need to do, " said Riddick.

The shooting took place on Saturday around 8:31 p.m., in the first block of Grouper Loop. Police say the men were shot from a passing vehicle while standing outside in a parking lot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.