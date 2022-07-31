Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope

www.kjct8.com
KJCT8
Heat crests Thursday, then storms offer cooling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The heat has been building this week, and we’ll reach the summit of that heat on Thursday afternoon with temperatures as high as 100 degrees for parts of the Grand Valley. This evening is warm. Showers and storms are scant, but the few that...
KJCT8
Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
cpr.org
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
american-rails.com
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (or D&SNG), commonly known simply as the Durango & Silverton, is one of the country's most popular tourist railroads given the area in which it is located and the historic equipment it uses. Operating through the very scenic San Juan Mountains in southwest...
KJCT8
Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health reports that it has detected West Nile Virus in Mesa County mosquito populations for the first time in 2022. The infected mosquitos were collected by the Grand River Mosquito Control District from the Fruita area roughly two weeks ago, between July 18-22. The species of mosquito that tested positive was of the Culex species, which is capable of infecting humans with the virus. An 80-year-old woman in Delta County tested positive for a West Nile Virus infection on Monday.
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
coloradopols.com
Republican Recount Requests Reach New Low
This is all very confusing, which is fitting since the original logic behind these recount requests never made much sense in the first place. We’ll do our best to explain all of the bizarre angles involved in this pointless process. First up, as Quentin Young reports for Colorado Newsline:
kiowacountypress.net
Kiowa County completes recount in Republican Secretary of State race
Monday, Kiowa County election officials completed a recount of election ballots for the Republican primary in the Secretary of State's race, finding no differences from the total after election night, June 28. Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has paid around $250,000 for a state-wide recount, despite losing by more...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
KJCT8
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday afternoon, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a recount for Colorado’s Secretary of State is complete after Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters requested a recount. The recount confirmed Pam Anderson is the winner of the Republican primary race for...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former New Castle police chief arrested for menacing assigned to Garfield County District Court judge
New Castle police chief Tony Pagni has been formally dismissed, as his criminal case was set for an arraignment on Wednesday. Pagni, 58, is accused of walking around his residential neighborhood outside New Castle Friday night while carrying a loaded rifle and pointing it at a friend. Pagni was arrested...
Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
