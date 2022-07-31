Transition program helps military members adjust to civilian life in Nevada

news3lv.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
Policy, politics and progressive commentary After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count and Survey, conducted in February, showed the largest increase in homelessness since 2019 and found 5,645 people experiencing homelessness. The number […] The post Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets appeared first on Nevada Current.
Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year. The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
Un-treatable disease detected in horses at Clark County facility
Horses at a facility in Clark County were quarantined after an un-treatable disease called equine infectious anemia was detected during routine testing, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says.
North Las Vegas city council upholds clerk's ruling against rent control initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas City Council voted to accept the city clerk's finding that a petition proposing a rent control initiative failed to gather enough signatures. Council members on Wednesday voted 4-1 in favor of City Clerk Jackie Rodgers' ruling that the petition, which was...
CCSD's COVID-19, vaccine requirements for the new school year
CCSD’s COVID mitigation plan is determined by transmission levels in the region. Right now, transmission levels in Clark County are considered ‘high.’
Republicans endorsing Cortez Masto, Laxalt campaign announces Democrat support
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With less than 100 days from the midterm elections, the hotly contested race for Nevada’s Senate seat is ramping up with cross-party endorsements. On Tuesday, incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s campaign announced another Republican declaring support for the Democrat, longtime Republican strategist Pete Ernaut and his wife Wendy.
Klothes 4 Kids to host back-to-school supply drive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Klothes 4 Kids is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for children in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday. The event will be held at Opportunity Village Thrift Store at 390 S. Decatur Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. MORE ON...
Active registered voters on decline in Nevada
The number of active registered voters in Nevada dropped by 1.04% over the past month, according to the Nevada Secretary of State.
ACLU comes out against Fremont Street curfew proposal ahead of potential council vote
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ACLU of Nevada has come out against a potential curfew for people under 21 on and around Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, calling the proposal unconstitutional. The city of Las Vegas's recommending committee passed along the ordinance to the city council, which will...
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
New Spirit Airline service to Reno launches this month at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Locals looking to head to Northern Nevada now have another option. The Reno-Tahoe Airport announced on Twitter that Spirit Airlines would begin a new route from Reno to Las Vegas starting Wednesday, August 10. Service to Las Vegas was also added from Albuquerque, New Mexico,...
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get your alarm clocks ready: several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County...
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks
“Why are fees being billed for routine staff activities … when the regulator's already been fully funded because the Legislature made it a priority starting in 2017?” Martin said. The post Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear
KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates. The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Report: Water crisis could escalate due to major flaw at Glen Canyon Dam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dam on the Utah-Arizona border could cause a severe water supply crisis in Nevada, that's according to a damning new report from a coalition of nonprofits based out of Nevada and Utah. It concerns the Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell, which feeds water...
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
