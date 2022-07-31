ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Photos: Interactive Dinosaur Show at Allen County Fair

By Mia Splendore
WANE-TV
 4 days ago
www.wane.com

Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Science Central unveils new kaleidoscope exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central opened a new, permanent exhibit Wednesday named Giant Kaleidoscope that allows visitors to create colorful designs. The exhibit features colorful, translucent shapes that can be arranged on a light board. An overhead camera captures the design and changes it into a complex pattern similar to those seen through a kaleidoscope, and the pattern is projected onto a nearby wall in real time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival

Nationally acclaimed tattoo studio Studio 13 will once again host the annual Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Aug. 12-14. With over 200 artists from across the country scheduled to be on hand, this could be the chance you’ve been waiting for to get that body art that you’ve always wanted. In addition to live tattooing, there will be an Explorer Tattoo Conference, where artists can learn how to develop their craft and keep up to date with the best practices.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades

VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Prepare to party down at annual Fiesta Fort Wayne

Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven’s Jury Pool to close for season Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A sure sign that summer is winding down is when public pools start to close for the season. The last day Jury Pool in New Haven will be open is Sunday, August 7. The pool will be open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting through that day.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater launches new marketplace for selling music gear

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater announced Thursday the launch of the Sweetwater Gear Exchange, a new marketplace that allows people to buy and sell music gear online. Gear Exchange allows sellers to have their own personalized storefronts — similar to eBay — including setting a store address, outlining policies for returns and adding a biography page.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thousands of area leaders get better at Global Leadership Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit. The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest. Locally, the event has been supported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NACS new superintendent looks ahead to the school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Northwest Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Wayne Barker just took the district’s top job July 1. It was a return to the district for him. He was hired in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School where he taught and coached for five years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jury pool, schools starting back up signal the end of the season. Many of the workers are teachers or high school and college athletes who will soon have to trade their swim trunks and towels for backpacks. And while it’s normal to lose...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Power outages in city of Defiance, Ohio

DEFIEANCE, Ohio (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, power is out all through the city of Defiance. The post asked people to treat all nonfunctional stoplights as four-way stops. It is unknown when power will be restored.
DEFIANCE, OH

