Photos: Interactive Dinosaur Show at Allen County Fair

Nationally acclaimed tattoo studio Studio 13 will once again host the annual Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Aug. 12-14. With over 200 artists from across the country scheduled to be on hand, this could be the chance you’ve been waiting for to get that body art that you’ve always wanted. In addition to live tattooing, there will be an Explorer Tattoo Conference, where artists can learn how to develop their craft and keep up to date with the best practices.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO