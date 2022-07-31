13-Year-Old Florida Girl Survives Alligator Attack While Swimming in Boat Dock

www.parentherald.com
PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival
A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast
A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted. According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns. A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus...
Bear protecting cubs picks up couple’s dog and runs off with it, Florida officials say
A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth
When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
The people were standing in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach when they felt pain “shooting” up their legs, officials said.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Did a police boat fatally strike a snorkeler in the Keys? Inquiry launched to find out
"This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation."
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
217-pound turtle dragged 2 fishing rods, 10 hooks, part of tire, Florida rescuers say
A 217-pound sea turtle had to be rescued off the Florida Panhandle, after closer inspection revealed it was dragging enough fishing gear to outfit a tour group. This includes fishing rods, hooks, weights and spools of fishing line. The loggerhead’s plight was discovered Tuesday, July 5, after she “was foul...
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire. The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over...
Great White Shark Breton Lurking in Waters Around Florida
An enormous great white shark known as Breton is lurking in the waters just off the Florida coast. On July 12, the shark tracker hosted by ocean research organization OCEARCH pinged with Breton's location at 11:07 p.m., not far from Palm Bay, a city of 119,760 people. Breton is a...
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
