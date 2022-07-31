New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
Rep. Malliotakis introduces bill to hold New York, Hochul accountable for lax bail law after Lee Zeldin attack
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is arguing that violent crime driven by repeat offenders released under the state’s controversial bail reform law won’t turn around unless New York voters elect Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Malliotakis, who introduced a...
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
Jesse Watters reveals Black Lives Matter and Wall Street's roles in New York City's crime crisis
"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters explained how Black Lives Matter and Wall Street have contributed to New York City's crime wave on Thursday. WATTERS: Race - after the George Floyd riots, everyone got really scared of being labeled a racist. Remember? "Black Lives Matter," everyone put the black thing on their Instagram. They were even getting pillaged and robbed, and they were like, "Yes, Black lives matter. We totally support these riots." Because they didn't want to be called racist. So if some guy with deep pockets - Wall Street - went in, tried to lobby this stupid Governor Hochul - who I hate saying the name Hochul, I hate saying that - to reverse this bail thing, they would be smeared as racist. And they don't want that brand hit. And that's why they're just laying low and letting this whole city decay.
10 NYC gang members indicted for year-long crime spree, including shootings and a murder in parts of city
New York City police nabbed 10 alleged gang members for their links to several instances of bloodshed in parts of the Big Apple dating back to Spring 2021, officials announced. Ten people from the "Own Every Dollar" (O.E.D.) gang were indicted on Tuesday on a collective 90 criminal counts for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
Fox News
775K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3