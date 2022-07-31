ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hernandez to be elected Democratic Party of Illinois chair

By Danny Connolly
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGbJ1_0gzA2qPx00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) is now unopposed for the chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Hernandez was expected to face off against the current chair, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-2), at a meeting of the Democratic Central Committee Saturday. But Kelly announced Friday she withdrew her nomination from lack of support.

“Unfortunately, it has become clear that support for my re-election as chair will come up just shy of the necessary majority,” Kelly said.

Kelly narrowly won her first term in March 2021. She was elected after long-time party leader Mike Madigan resigned.

Hernandez was the pick of many top Illinois politicians, including Governor J.B. Pritzker and Speaker of the House Chris Welch, Congressman Bobby Rush (D-1), and Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) as well as the Illinois chapter of the labor union AFL-CIO.

Many of those preferred Hernandez over Kelly as federal law bars Kelly from raising money for state campaigns.

“[Hernandez] will be able to alleviate the severe fundraising challenges the party faces with a federal office holder as chair and will be able to set our state and local candidates up for success in November,” Pritzker said before Kelly dropped out of the race.

Congresswoman Kelly had the backing of other top party officials, including Sen. Dick Durbin and mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Medicaid increases abortion reimbursement by 20%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion by 20%, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday. The requirement for providers to receive a Medicare denial before requesting Medicaid payment will also be eliminated. The Illinois Family Program will also receive $2 million in grants which will go to providers offering family planning […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois' Constitution lopsided

A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more support on from supporters than from opponents, says one observer. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution, making it impossible for lawmakers...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Bobby Rush
Person
Lori Lightfoot
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Party Leader#House#Afl Cio#Nexstar Media Inc
cilfm.com

A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped ‘significantly’ in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is helping more people learn about Route 66. Governor JB Pritzker signed a half a million dollar grant funding the fairgrounds exhibit on the famous road last week. Construction crews put up a 40-foot neon sign of Route 66 on Wednesday. A Springfield tourism leader said that the exhibit will […]
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy