Applebee’s unveils wing-flavored lip gloss
(WTVO) — Applebee’s has added a new lip-smacking item to its menu, but it is to wear, not to eat.
The popular eatery has teamed up with a cosmetics company to create “Saucy Gloss,” a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s wing sauces. The flavors are called “Be My Honey Pepper, Sweet Chile Kiss, Honey BBQ-T and Get Me Hot Buffalo.”
The lipsticks were created to mark National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day.
