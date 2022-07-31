Applebee’s unveils wing-flavored lip gloss

(WTVO) — Applebee’s has added a new lip-smacking item to its menu, but it is to wear, not to eat.

The popular eatery has teamed up with a cosmetics company to create “Saucy Gloss,” a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s wing sauces. The flavors are called “Be My Honey Pepper, Sweet Chile Kiss, Honey BBQ-T and Get Me Hot Buffalo.”

The lipsticks were created to mark National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day.

