These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food

Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
YUM! One of the BEST Steaks in America is Right Here in New Jersey!
Is there a meal that has more fans than a good "steak" dinner? Steak is one of, if not the most popular, dinner orders at restaurants around America and of course right here in New Jersey. Think about the last few times you went out to dine, was steak one of those meals? Good chance it was. According to Google "The U.S. consumption of beef amounted to 27.3 billion pounds in 2019."
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Salad Restaurant With Fresh Ingredients Opens First Monmouth County, NJ Location
It is mind blowing to think that there are a lot of people out there who hate salads...and vegetables in general. I, for one, am a huge salad fan. They are light, there are so many different combinations of ingredients and salad dressings available and it is a guilt-free meal. (Well, usually...)
Anyone remember these discontinued products being sold in NJ?
They’re doing it again. Another fast food giant is doing the bend-and-snap. That’s the “Legally Blond” sexy tease. Taco Bell, which has broken more hearts than Ariana Grande, is still teasing us with this sad Mexican pizza lap dance of theirs. First, they discontinued the classic...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ
The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
New Jersey Rejoices Over The Return of This Fast Food Favorite
Taco Bell fans are rejoicing over a favorite item that is finally making its return to the menu. We’ve all had that late night where you start getting hungry and there is only one place to turn to. Luckily, this spot is open until 2am. Yup, talking about the...
Is This the Number One Ride in Seaside Heights, NJ
From the sky-ride to the Ferris wheel, Seaside is a great place to head with the family, especially as we get ready for summer in Ocean County. I didn't even mention walking or biking on the boardwalk in the morning. Stop for breakfast on the boardwalk and feel the morning sun while riding or walking. I know at nighttime the boardwalk comes alive, but I'll take the morning all the time on the boards. And of course, a visit with us at the Ocean Club on Friday mornings as we broadcast live from the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
Exciting New Shops and Restaurants are Coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid...
Murphy lets NJ keep the one ‘really cool’ thing to come out of the pandemic
EAST RUTHERFORD – Restaurants and bars that expanded to outdoor dining to stay open when the pandemic struck can now continue those operations through late 2024, under a law enacted Thursday. Those businesses, as well as breweries and distilleries, got permission to expand to outdoor service in areas designated...
Stunning 15 Million Dollar Long Branch, NJ Home Hides A Secret In Its Walls
Hopefully in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…
As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons. And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all...
If you’re into hard seltzer, you might want to check out this NJ event
LAKEWOOD — Hard seltzer fans are going to love this. Seltzerland, a national-touring event honoring all things hard seltzer, is making its first-ever visit to New Jersey. On Saturday, Aug. 13, everyone is invited to try more than 100 hard seltzers during Seltzerland at ShoreTown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood.
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
