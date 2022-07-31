Steelers announce 2022 Hall of Honor

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2022 Hall of Honor Class.

The Hall of Honor recognizes former players, coaches, and front office staff who were important in creating and sustaining the team’s success.

This year’s class is sportscaster Myron Cope, guard Sam Davis, halfback Ray Mathew, and tight end Heath Miller.

Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope shows a Terrible Towel, a Cope brainchild that has become a marketing success, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 27, 1979. The towel, which is supposed to give almost supernatural powers to the Steelers, will be in the hands of thousands of Steeler faithful when they face the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo)

Sam Davis (57) guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers is shown in this 1971 photo. Exact date and location are unknown. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 1952, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers football player Ray Mathews gathers in a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/File)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller runs after catching a pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Cope was the voice of the Steelers from 1970-2004. He helped create the famous Terrible Towel.

Davis played for the Black and Gold from 1967-1979, winning four Super Bowls. He is a member of the Steelers 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Mathews was a halfback and right end for the Steelers from 1951-1959. He was a two-time Pro Bowl Selection in 1952 and 1955. He lead the NFL in yards per touch in both of his Pro Bowl seasons, and lead the League in punt return touchdowns in 1952.

Miller, a tight end from 2005-2015, was a two-time Pro Bowler and won a pair of Super Bowls. Miller is fourth in franchise history in receiving yards (6,569,) third with in catches (592,) and fifth in touchdowns (45.) He leads all Steelers tight ends in these categories.

The 2022 Steelers Hall of Honor induction ceremony will be Friday, November 11 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Each inductee will receive a solid steel football.

