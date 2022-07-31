Seminoles’ Elite Camp gives prospects chance to showcase skills

theosceola.com
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
WCTV
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stabbing overnight in Tallahassee left on person injured. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 Block of Mahan Drive. Nicole Cox, 46, stabbed the victim in the back, TPD told WCTV Sunday morning. The victim suffered...
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next month
Next month in August, a major grocery chain will open another new supermarket in Florida. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, a brand new Publix grocery store will open its doors to customers in Wakulla County.
WCTV
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.
WCTV
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
