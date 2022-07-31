NORWOOD, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Paranormal investigation series, Mass Hauntings, will premiere its new episode featuring a Massachusetts restaurant, Cafe Venice, who for the past few years have claimed to be experiencing paranormal activity. Patrons and staff at the Norwood family owned business claim to have witnessed poltergeist activity such as glasses falling off racks and tables, bathroom doors opening, TVs turning on and off, shadow people and full bodied apparitions. "I'm so excited for the upcoming episode," said Karen Walsh, owner of Cafe Venice. "We knew things were happening and it was confirmed."

