Boston, MA

Woonsocket Call

WORLD CHAMPION: Woonsocket's O'Hagan claims U20 shot put title

Woonsocket High graduate Tarik O'Hagan is a U20 world champion. Just as he has done from indoor nationals in New York, to New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia to USATF U20 Nationals in Oregon, the Ole Miss signee had an answer when an elite competitor challenged him Tuesday night at World Athletics U20 Worlds in Cali, Colombia.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Boston sets daily temperature record amid severe drought

BOSTON (AP) — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 97 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
BOSTON, MA
Woonsocket Call

Paranormal Show, Mass Hauntings, Set to Premiere New Episode on Cafe Venice

NORWOOD, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Paranormal investigation series, Mass Hauntings, will premiere its new episode featuring a Massachusetts restaurant, Cafe Venice, who for the past few years have claimed to be experiencing paranormal activity. Patrons and staff at the Norwood family owned business claim to have witnessed poltergeist activity such as glasses falling off racks and tables, bathroom doors opening, TVs turning on and off, shadow people and full bodied apparitions. "I'm so excited for the upcoming episode," said Karen Walsh, owner of Cafe Venice. "We knew things were happening and it was confirmed."
NORWOOD, MA

