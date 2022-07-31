ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7ayD_0gzA188n00
Apple River Stock photo of Wisconsin's Apple River. A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. (KaraGrubis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River.

Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy

“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him. Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody,” Knudson told the newspaper.

According to KSTP, deputies were first called to the Apple River north of the Highway 35 and 64 bridge around 3:45 p.m. local time.

According to the Star Tribune, the victims and suspect were all tubing down the river when the suspect attacked near the town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson told the newspaper, adding, “It’s a tragic day.”

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released publicly, KSTP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says

A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
STILLWATER, MN
MLive

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings while tubing on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges expected Monday in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Prior Lake man is expected to be charged in the stabbings along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims has sustained stab wounds to their midsections.Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater. A representative from Stillwater High School confirmed Sunday that the victim was a student there. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was tubing along the river with a group when he started stabbing other tubers then took off. It happened Saturday afternoon and prompted an hour-and-half long search and evacuation of the river.It's still unclear what led to the stabbings. The suspect is being held at the St. Croix County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.His name and the names of the victims have not yet been released, but the victims were said by investigators to be from Luck, Burnsville and Elk River.Anyone with information, including video, are asked to call Investigator John Shilts at 715-381-4219 or emailing johnshiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
STILLWATER, MN
Q985

9-Year-Old Wisconsin Kid Drove Drunk Mom Home

We just had the lady that put her kid on her lap to steer, now comes ANOTHER "Mom of the Year" candidate... This Wisconsin mom was too drunk to drive the truck home, SO she turned it all over to a 9-year-old. Gas, brake, steering, checking her mirrors...it's all you kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Star Tribune#Kstp#Cox Media Group
WEAU-TV 13

Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday. 
SOMERSET, WI
WHIO Dayton

Florida death could be 20th in US caused by Takata air bags

DETROIT — (AP) — A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in a crash last month near Pensacola, Florida. The driver's air bag inflator apparently exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
SOMERSET, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy