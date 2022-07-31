Fight Like a Grrrl leads free self defense classes in Charlottesville

www.nbc29.com
NBC 29 News
Crozet’s Eli Sullivan hopes to build on horseshoe world championship
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a world champion living in Crozet that you may not know about. Eli Sullivan is a 10-year old who excels in the game of horseshoes. “Every morning, I try to throw before the bus gets here,” Eli said. “And every evening, I get off the bus and go out there and start throwing.”
NBC 29 News
Positive art, T-shirts setting the tone for Henley Middle School’s year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new Albemarle County principal and student are teaming up to bring some positivity to Henley Middle School. Rising 8th grader Logan Juhl wasn’t expecting much when she picked up her pencil and paper a few weeks ago. “I mean, it’s just I love...
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An anonymous gift of $5.75 million to the University of Virginia Cancer Center is going to the fight against rare blood cancers. “There are some very special types of blood tumors that we don’t have treatments for now,” UVA Health CEO Craig Kent said Thursday, August 4. “If you’re one of those individuals that is affected by one of these really rare types of cancer, that there isn’t a lot of therapy that’s available for it.”
NBC 29 News
Albemarle High tackles heat safety for summer football practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Patriots are one of a handful of local teams already getting practice in. Players are hitting the football field at Albemarle High School early to try to avoid the worst of the summer heat. “We just talk about getting acclimated to the heat, just...
NBC 29 News
Returning alumna is making history as UVA’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development is making history. Stephanie Rowley is the first African-American and first woman to lead the department. She also earned her masters and doctorate at UVA. “I’ve just been so warmly welcomed...
NBC 29 News
Valley church collects donations for Kentucky flood survivors
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pastor Chuck Balsamo of Destiny Family Center in Stuarts Draft has been involved in disaster relief efforts for many years, but the flooding in Kentucky hit home for him as he has a friend in that area. The church leaders decided to hold a supply...
NBC 29 News
ACPD holds annual “Night Out” to boost community relationships
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Albemarle County have a chance to meet the officers who keep them safe. It’s part of National Night Out taking place across the commonwealth and country. This year marks Colonel Sean Reeves’ first Night Out as Albemarle County’s police chief. After months...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg to launch program for people 50 and older; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Lynchburg to launch program for those 50 and older. The University of Lynchburg is...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
NBC 29 News
Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville. Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location. “We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said. It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Hanover Schools gave this shirt to teachers. Some people saw a swastika.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wina.com
Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves
The Chief discussed everything from body worn cameras, to partnerships with other agencies to active danger response, substance abuse prevention, mental health response collaboration and much more. The host of Charlottesville Right Now joined the show to discuss the City employee connected to January 6th, the search for a police...
NBC 29 News
New recycling program lets people donate their mattress
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health expert weigh in on Paxlovid’s relationship to “COVID rebound”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia is weighing in on the effectiveness of Paxlovoid, a drug that help treats COVID-19. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the drug is intended to prevent hospitalization. President Joe Biden and many others used the antiviral medication to help with recovering...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The postal service is holding a job fair on August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Center on Glenwood Station Lane. The post office is looking for rural and city mail carriers. “There are employers that are looking. I know...
