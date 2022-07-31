Photo: Scout paints sign at The Rest Cemetery in Sayre

Starting today, a portion of Route 1042 (Captain Moore Road) will be closed in Windham Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project. Captain Moore Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 187 and Route 1053 (Sugar Cabin Road), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 187, Sugar Cabin Road, and Route 1036 (Orwell Hill Road) in Orwell and Windham townships will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO