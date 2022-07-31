Photo: Scout paints sign at The Rest Cemetery in Sayre

www.owegopennysaver.com
BRC plans Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication; Dedication, bonfire, food to highlight event
The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) is pleased to announce that the final (north) section of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway was completed on June 15, 2022. David Black’s team, Siteworx Inc. of Whitney Point, did a fantastic job on the walkway, in addition to leveling the space outside walkway perimeter.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna
SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.
Wedding held for patient at Robert Packer Hospital
Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together to host a wedding ceremony for an oncology patient and her now husband.
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
Local business rallies community to help after Elmira Heights Fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As […]
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As of 4:35 PM NYSEG’s current numbers of customers without power: Broome County – 4 Chemung County – 2,040 Chenango County -195 Cortland County – 421 Delaware County – […]
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On July 21, 2022, property located at 68 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Richard Prokop to Michael Hopkins for $124,900. On July 22, 2022, property located at 256 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Maryann Dubee to Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber for $20,000. On July...
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
Broome County Land Bank’s first renovated home of 2022
announced the completion of their first renovated home at 33 Linden Street in Binghamton.
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
Captain Moore Road in Bradford County closes due to pipe replacement project
Starting today, a portion of Route 1042 (Captain Moore Road) will be closed in Windham Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project. Captain Moore Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 187 and Route 1053 (Sugar Cabin Road), while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours. A detour using Route 187, Sugar Cabin Road, and Route 1036 (Orwell Hill Road) in Orwell and Windham townships will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
