Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County

A mudslide closed both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County. Courtesy of CDOT

A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays.

The mudslide occurred during a flash-flood warning that was issued just before 5 p.m. in Pitkin County.