Pitkin County, CO

Mudslide closes both lanes on Colorado Highway 133 in Pitkin County

By Ajia Cuevas
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
A mudslide closed both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County.  Courtesy of CDOT

A mudslide caused both lanes on Colorado 133 in Pitkin County to close, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

Northbound and southbound lanes between Red Dog Road and Avalanche Creek are closed until further notice.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to expect delays.

The mudslide occurred during a flash-flood warning that was issued just before 5 p.m. in Pitkin County.

Denver Metro Chamber leaders blast possible EPA rules that would hike gas prices

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders on Thursday singled out the biggest issues impacting businesses in 2022, including “economically damaging” Environmental Protection Agency rules that will come down on Colorado soon over air quality standards, construction defect laws that business leaders say are ineffective and don’t prevent lawsuits in condominium developments and the potential move of U.S. Space Command headquarters.
DENVER, CO
