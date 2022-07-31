ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso owned Jackie's Warrior cruises to win in Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Jackie's Warrior, who is owned by El Paso's Kirk and Judy Robison, continued his winning ways on the racetrack Saturday afternoon.

The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Maclean's Music won the Grade 1, six furlong Alfred G. Handicap worth $350,000 at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. The winning time was 1 minute, 09.74 seconds. Jackie's Warrior, who was the 1-5 post time favorite, was second until halfway through the race then took over to win by two lengths.

Kneedeepinsnow was second and Willy Boi was third in the six-horse field. Jackie's Warrior earned $192,500 to bring his lifetime earnings to $2,667,164.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uztQ_0gzA0ODN00

More: Jackie's Warrior wins award El Paso owned Jackie's Warrior wins Eclipse Award as top male sprinter in 2021

Jackie's Warrior, who is the reigning Eclipse Award winning male sprinter is a perfect 5-for-5 at Saratoga. He has won a graded stakes race the past three years at Saratoga and is the first horse to do it at the famed track.

He will likely race one more this summer before running in the Breeders' Cup Sprint in November.

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com ; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso owned Jackie's Warrior cruises to win in Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap

