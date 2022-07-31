'You are not alone': Arizona athletes raising awareness for suicide prevention

www.12news.com
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Mr. Stubbs, the Arizona alligator with a prosthetic tail, passes away
PHOENIX — Mr. Stubbs, the Valley alligator who made headlines a few years ago after he received a custom-made prosthetic tail, has passed away. The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the gator's sudden passing earlier this week in a social media post. "Our sweet Mr. Stubbs left us to meet...
AZFamily
Nicole Hazen, wife of D-backs GM Mike Hazen, dies after 2-year cancer battle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen, has passed away following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. Hazen was diagnosed in July 2020 with glioblastoma, a rare, yet aggressive type of cancer that affects the...
Creighton University celebrates grads with White Coat Ceremony
PHOENIX — Our physicians of the future are another step closer to the medical field following the traditional White Coat Ceremony that symbolizes the start of a student’s professional medical career. Creighton University, one of the largest Catholic health professions educators in the nation, is in Phoenix. Emotions...
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix installs a new bishop
PHOENIX — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix held a special Mass on Tuesday to install John P. Dolan as the fifth bishop in the diocese’s 52-year history. Pope Francis appointed Dolan in June to succeed Bishop Thomas Olmsted, who retired on his 75th birthday in January. Olmsted...
Operation School Bell helping students in need with wardrobe assistance
PHOENIX — With the cost of inflation, back to school supply prices are steep this year. The National Retail Federation reports one-third of consumers said they’re cutting back in other areas of spending as a result. But for some families, there’s no room in their budget to make cuts. They’re just trying to survive basic bills.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
'Make sure you're paying attention' Family of Arizona teen hit by car pushes for school zone safety
PHOENIX — At 15 years old, Chris Lucero had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, and write again. Last year, he was hit by a car while crossing the street while walking to school and missed out on his freshman year with his friends. “We consider it a...
'His heart was in it;' Reporter covered Navajo Nation for 5 decades
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades at newspapers in New Mexico and Arizona, has died. He was 76. Donovan recently was hospitalized with pneumonia and died Saturday night at his home in Torrance, California, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Kelly Cunningham.
AZFamily
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
santansun.com
Chandler church extends helping hand to refugees
For some refugees coming to the United States for a better life, a Chandler church is one of the first steps on that journey. The Grove, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is one of five East Valley churches that host a welcome center for refugees seeking asylum. It is their first stop after turning themselves in at the Southern border and spending time in detention centers.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
northcentralnews.net
Find classes, events and more at senior centers
July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
Arizona's Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.
